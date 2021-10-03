210310-N-CM812-210, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technology Assessment Branch Lead Test Engineer Keith Chamberlain fires an Umarex Hammer air rifle, March 10. This test was performed to evaluate the capability of commercial-off-the-shelf air rifles to meet a naval EOD need for a non-pyrotechnic means of safely disrupting specific in-theater threats. The test captured the velocity, consistency, and penetration capabilities of a series of .50 caliber projectiles fired by the Umarex Hammer and AirForce Texan air rifles. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 14:15 Photo ID: 6628317 VIRIN: 210310-N-CM812-210 Resolution: 5066x3377 Size: 11.77 MB Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Rifle Testing at NSWC IHD [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.