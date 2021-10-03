210310-N-CM812-101
Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technology Assessment Branch Project Lead Matthew Scates (left) uses a bore site on a target prior to NSWC IHD EOD Technology Branch Lead Test Engineer Keith Chamberlain (right) test firing an Umarex Hammer air rifle, March 10. This test evaluated the capability of commercial-off-the-shelf air rifles to meet a naval EOD need for non-pyrotechnic means of safely disrupting specific in-theater threats. The test captured the velocity, consistency, and penetration capabilities of a series of .50 caliber projectiles fired by the Umarex Hammer and AirForce Texan air rifles. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 14:15
|Photo ID:
|6628316
|VIRIN:
|210310-N-CM812-101
|Resolution:
|4384x2923
|Size:
|8.75 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Rifle Testing [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
