Air Rifle Testing

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technology Assessment Branch Project Lead Matthew Scates (left) uses a bore site on a target prior to NSWC IHD EOD Technology Branch Lead Test Engineer Keith Chamberlain (right) test firing an Umarex Hammer air rifle, March 10. This test evaluated the capability of commercial-off-the-shelf air rifles to meet a naval EOD need for non-pyrotechnic means of safely disrupting specific in-theater threats. The test captured the velocity, consistency, and penetration capabilities of a series of .50 caliber projectiles fired by the Umarex Hammer and AirForce Texan air rifles. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

