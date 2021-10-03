Air Rifle Testing

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    210310-N-CM812-101
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technology Assessment Branch Project Lead Matthew Scates (left) uses a bore site on a target prior to NSWC IHD EOD Technology Branch Lead Test Engineer Keith Chamberlain (right) test firing an Umarex Hammer air rifle, March 10. This test evaluated the capability of commercial-off-the-shelf air rifles to meet a naval EOD need for non-pyrotechnic means of safely disrupting specific in-theater threats. The test captured the velocity, consistency, and penetration capabilities of a series of .50 caliber projectiles fired by the Umarex Hammer and AirForce Texan air rifles. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

