U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, presents Robert Bluthardt, Honorary Commander Alumni, a certificate at the Honorary Commander graduation in the Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 9, 2021. Graduates were also given a pin and wing coin to thank them for their hard work during their time as Honorary Commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 13:52
|Photo ID:
|6628284
|VIRIN:
|210409-F-IK439-1021
|Resolution:
|6378x4256
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow graduates Honorary Commanders [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Seraiah Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow graduates Honorary Commanders
