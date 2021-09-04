Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow graduates Honorary Commanders [Image 2 of 2]

    Goodfellow graduates Honorary Commanders

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, presents Robert Bluthardt, Honorary Commander Alumni, a certificate at the Honorary Commander graduation in the Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 9, 2021. Graduates were also given a pin and wing coin to thank them for their hard work during their time as Honorary Commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)

    Partnerships
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    AETC
    Honorary Commanders

