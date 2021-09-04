U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, discusses the partnership between Goodfellow and the San Angelo community during the Honorary Commander graduation in the Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 9, 2021. Goodfellow and San Angelo lead the Air Force in the number of partnerships between a base and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)
Goodfellow graduates Honorary Commanders
