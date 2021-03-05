31st CES, ALS hosts TSgt Adam Ginett birthday demonstration

The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team conducted an explosion demonstration to celebrate the birthday of Tech. Sgt. Adam Ginett, 31st CES EOD technician, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 3, 2021. Ginett lost his life in January 2010 due to wounds from an improvised explosive device while conducting operations near Kandahar Air Base, Afghanistan. In 2019, the 31st Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School was named after him in remembrance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

