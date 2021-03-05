31st CES, ALS hosts TSgt Adam Ginett birthday demonstration

The 31st Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School (ALS) and 31st Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) pose next to a photo of Tech. Sgt. Adam Ginett, 31st CES EOD technician, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 3, 2021. Ginett lost his life in January 2010 due to wounds from an improvised explosive device while conducting operations near Kandahar Air Base, Afghanistan. The EOD team conducted an explosion demonstration to celebrate Ginett’s birthday, and in 2019, the ALS was named after him in remembrance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

