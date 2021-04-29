The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) program “T-Walls” are displayed in front of their building April 29, 2021 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th ECES SAPR program T-Wall has hand prints and names of every current and former 379th ECES SAPR program representative member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 10:04
|Photo ID:
|6628090
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-DR848-1016
|Resolution:
|6884x4557
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 379th ECES SAPR Reps stand for change [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
379th ECES SAPR Reps stand for change
LEAVE A COMMENT