    379th ECES SAPR Reps stand for change

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program pose for a photo in front of the 379th ECES SAPR “T-Wall” on April 29, 2021 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th ECES SAPR program has the largest number of SAPR representatives in any unit on base, with 34 members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 10:04
    Photo ID: 6628089
    VIRIN: 210429-F-DR848-1013
    Resolution: 5997x3942
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    This work, 379th ECES SAPR Reps stand for change [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SARC
    SAPR
    deployment
    CE
    AUAB
    379ECES
    SAPR rep

