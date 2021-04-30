British Paratroopers from the 16 Air Assault Brigade executed a proficiency jump utilizing the T-11 Parachute jumping from a C-130, April 30, 2021, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Swift Response 21 is the first exercise of the larger operation Defender Europe 21 during which U.S. forces work closely together with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 04:14
|Photo ID:
|6627975
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-PG042-416
|Resolution:
|2846x4269
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, British Paratroopers Conduct Proficiency Jump with American Equipment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Cody Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
