Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    British Paratroopers Conduct Proficiency Jump with American Equipment [Image 3 of 8]

    British Paratroopers Conduct Proficiency Jump with American Equipment

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Parsons 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    British Paratroopers from the 16 Air Assault Brigade executed a proficiency jump utilizing the T-11 Parachute jumping from a C-130, April 30, 2021, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Swift Response 21 is the first exercise of the larger operation Defender Europe 21 during which U.S. forces work closely together with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Parsons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 04:14
    Photo ID: 6627974
    VIRIN: 210430-A-PG042-368
    Resolution: 2568x3852
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, British Paratroopers Conduct Proficiency Jump with American Equipment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Cody Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    British Paratroopers Conduct Proficiency Jump with American Equipment
    British Paratroopers Conduct Proficiency Jump with American Equipment
    British Paratroopers Conduct Proficiency Jump with American Equipment
    British Paratroopers Conduct Proficiency Jump with American Equipment
    British Paratroopers Conduct Proficiency Jump with American Equipment
    British Paratroopers Conduct Proficiency Jump with American Equipment
    British Paratroopers Conduct Proficiency Jump with American Equipment
    British Paratroopers Conduct Proficiency Jump with American Equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM USArmy StrongEurope SwiftResponse 82ndAirborneDiv DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT