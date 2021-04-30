British Paratroopers Conduct Proficiency Jump with American Equipment

British Paratroopers from the 16 Air Assault Brigade executed a proficiency jump utilizing the T-11 Parachute jumping from a C-130, April 30, 2021, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Swift Response 21 is the first exercise of the larger operation Defender Europe 21 during which U.S. forces work closely together with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Parsons)

