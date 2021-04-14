Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines improve weapon proficiency aboard USS Pearl Harbor [Image 8 of 9]

    11th MEU Marines improve weapon proficiency aboard USS Pearl Harbor

    USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Adrian Murphy, a rifleman with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, faces up-range during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), April 14. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine operations with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group. Pearl Harbor is underway as part of the Essex ARG in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 00:57
    Photo ID: 6627889
    VIRIN: 210414-M-VW477-1145
    Resolution: 3586x5020
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, 11th MEU Marines improve weapon proficiency aboard USS Pearl Harbor [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    11th MEU
    1/1
    USS Pearl Harbor
    C.Co.
    PrideOfThePacifc

