PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2021) A U.S. Marine with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, cleans his M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle after a live-fire range aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), April 14. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine operations with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group. Pearl Harbor is underway as part of the Essex ARG in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 00:57 Photo ID: 6627888 VIRIN: 210414-M-VW477-1144 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 3.84 MB Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Marines improve weapon proficiency aboard USS Pearl Harbor [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.