POTUS Visits York High School NJROTC Cadets

210503-N-N0450-0002 YORKTOWN, Va. (May 3, 2021) York High School Navy Junior ROTC (NJROTC) cadets salute President Joe Biden’s motorcade during Biden’s visit to the Hampton Roads area, May 3. NJROTC is a citizenship development program that instills in high school students and in U.S. secondary educational institutions the value of citizenship and service to the United States and is overseen by Naval Service Training Command. (Courtesy photo/Released)
