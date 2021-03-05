Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    POTUS Visits York High School NJROTC Cadets [Image 2 of 2]

    POTUS Visits York High School NJROTC Cadets

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Service Training Command

    210503-N-N0450-0001 YORKTOWN, Va. (May 3, 2021) York High School Navy Junior ROTC (NJROTC) cadets stand at attention as President Joe Biden approaches to speak with them during Biden’s visit to the Hampton Roads area, May 3. NJROTC is a citizenship development program that instills in high school students and in U.S. secondary educational institutions the value of citizenship and service to the United States and is overseen by Naval Service Training Command. (Courtesy photo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 18:04
    Photo ID: 6627192
    VIRIN: 210503-N-N0450-0001
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POTUS Visits York High School NJROTC Cadets [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    POTUS Visits York High School NJROTC Cadets
    POTUS Visits York High School NJROTC Cadets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSTC
    POTUS
    NJROTC
    Naval Service Training Command
    Navy JROTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT