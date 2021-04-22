Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210422-A-A4507-001 [Image 1 of 2]

    210422-A-A4507-001

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson Commander, Brig. Gen. Milford H. 'Beags' Beagle Jr., gives remarks at the graduation ceremony for the Army's newest chaplains of Chaplain Basic Officer Leadership Course Class 21-001 at Fort Jackson April 22. (Photo by Mel Slater, U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School?

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 15:05
    Photo ID: 6626966
    VIRIN: 210422-A-A4507-001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 449.98 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210422-A-A4507-001 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210422-A-A4507-001
    210422-A-A4507-002

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CG welcomes Army's newest chaplains

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    TRADOC
    Chaplain School
    USACHCS
    Beagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT