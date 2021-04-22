Students in Chaplain Basic Officer Leadership Course Class 21-001 listen during their graduation ceremony April 22. (Photo by Mel Slater, U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 15:05
|Photo ID:
|6626967
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-A4507-002
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|699.48 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210422-A-A4507-002 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
