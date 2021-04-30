Marines conduct Friends and Family Friday Evening Parade

Marines with Alpha and Bravo Companies perform “officers center” during the Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., April 30, 2021. The Commanding Officer of Marine Barracks Washington Col. Teague A. Pastel was the hosting official, and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tanner Lambert)

