Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines conduct Friends and Family Friday Evening Parade [Image 8 of 11]

    Marines conduct Friends and Family Friday Evening Parade

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with Marine Barracks Washington stand at attention during “march on the colors” at the Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., April 30, 2021. The Commanding Officer of Marine Barracks Washington Col. Teague A. Pastel was the hosting official, and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 13:46
    Photo ID: 6626895
    VIRIN: 210430-M-VI229-0058
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.16 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines conduct Friends and Family Friday Evening Parade [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines conduct Friends and Family Friday Evening Parade
    Marines conduct Friends and Family Friday Evening Parade
    Marines conduct Friends and Family Friday Evening Parade
    Marines conduct Friends and Family Friday Evening Parade
    Marines conduct Friends and Family Friday Evening Parade
    Marines conduct Friends and Family Friday Evening Parade
    Marines conduct Friends and Family Friday Evening Parade
    Marines conduct Friends and Family Friday Evening Parade
    Marines conduct Friends and Family Friday Evening Parade
    Marines conduct Friends and Family Friday Evening Parade
    Marines conduct Friends and Family Friday Evening Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Silent Drill Platoon
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW
    Commandant's Own

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT