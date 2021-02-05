Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S., Georgian coast guards conducts passing exercise [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S., Georgian coast guards conducts passing exercise

    BLACK SEA

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    210502-G-ID129-1105 BLACK SEA (May 2, 2021) USCGC Hamilton’s (WMSL 753) 35-foot LRI-II cutter boat crew conduct simulated towing exercises with Georgian coast guard vessel Dioskuria (P 25) and Ochamchire (P 23) in the Black Sea, May 2, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 13:49
    Photo ID: 6626870
    VIRIN: 210502-G-ID129-1105
    Resolution: 2000x1335
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: BLACK SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Georgian coast guards conducts passing exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Georgian coast guards conducts passing exercise
    U.S., Georgian coast guards conducts passing exercise
    U.S., Georgian coast guards conducts passing exercise
    U.S., Georgian coast guards conducts passing exercise
    U.S., Georgian coast guards conducts passing exercise
    U.S., Georgian coast guards conducts passing exercise
    U.S., Georgian coast guards conducts passing exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PassEx
    partners
    Coast Guard
    Black Sea
    WMSL 753

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT