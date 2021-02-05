U.S., Georgian coast guards conducts passing exercise

210502-G-ID129-1133 BLACK SEA (May 2, 2021) USCGC Hamilton’s (WMSL 753) 35-foot LRI-II cutter boat crew conduct simulated towing exercises with Georgian coast guard vessel Dioskuria (P 25) and Ochamchire (P 23) in the Black Sea while the U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew flies overhead, May 2, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

