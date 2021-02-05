20th Engineer Brigade Executive Officer Describes TF Operations Redeployment Plan

210502-N-PC620-166

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. (May 2, 2021) The 20th Engineer Brigade Executive Officer U.S. Army Maj. Ross Browning, right, explains Task Force Operations’ plan for redeploying to home station following the conclusion of exercise Guardian Response 21 (GR 21) during a rehearsal of concept drill on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 2, 2021. GR 21 is an annual exercise used to train and evaluate the Department of Defense's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response enterprise (CRE). Upon completion of the culminating training event, the CRE allocated units are postured to rapidly deploy to support no-notice CBRN or defense support to civil authorities response operations anywhere in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

