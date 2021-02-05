Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing for America's worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force

    Preparing for America’s worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    210502-N-PC620-0047
    BUTLERVILLE, Ind. (May 2, 2021) A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to the 526th Engineer Construction Company, 92nd Engineer Battalion, pries open a car door using the Jaws of Life while conducting simulated technical search and rescue operations during exercise Guardian Response 21 (GR 21) at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, May 2, 2021. GR 21 is an annual exercise used to train and evaluate the Department of Defense's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response enterprise (CRE). Upon completion of the culminating training event, the CRE allocated units are postured to rapidly deploy to support no-notice CBRN or defense support to civil authorities response operations anywhere in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 11:28
    Photo ID: 6626768
    VIRIN: 210502-N-PC620-0047
    Resolution: 5327x3805
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    by PO2 Michael Lehman

    CBRN
    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS
    Guardian Response 21
    GR 21

