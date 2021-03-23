Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th CAB Soldiers use teamwork to tackle the Leader Reaction Course [Image 11 of 17]

    25th CAB Soldiers use teamwork to tackle the Leader Reaction Course

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jermaine Branch 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers conduct training at the Leader Reaction Course on Schofield Barracks to strengthen bonds and galvanize unit cohesion during readiness week. Squad sized teams work together to overcome obstacles with on-site planning and problem solving to accomplish missions

    This work, 25th CAB Soldiers use teamwork to tackle the Leader Reaction Course [Image 17 of 17], by CPT Jermaine Branch

    25th CAB 25th Combat Aviation Brigade

