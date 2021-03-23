25th CAB Soldiers use teamwork to tackle the Leader Reaction Course

25th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers conduct training at the Leader Reaction Course on Schofield Barracks to strengthen bonds and galvanize unit cohesion during readiness week. Squad sized teams work together to overcome obstacles with on-site planning and problem solving to accomplish missions

