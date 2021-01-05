PACIFIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) transits the Pacific Ocean April 30, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 07:51
|Photo ID:
|6626672
|VIRIN:
|210430-N-HI500-2159
|Resolution:
|3000x2142
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS
