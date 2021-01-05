USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Michael Keith, from Atlanta, looks through an alidade on a bridge wing of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) April 30, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

