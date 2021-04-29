PACIFIC OCEAN (April 29, 2021) An F/A-18 Super Hornet, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, flies over the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 29, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 07:36
|Photo ID:
|6626657
|VIRIN:
|210429-N-XX200-4445
|Resolution:
|2985x1987
|Size:
|764.92 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations, by PO3 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
