USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 29, 2021) An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, flies over the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 29, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

