PACIFIC OCEAN (April 29, 2021) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Tyson Howery, from Ventura, Calif., fires an M9 pistol during a live-fire exercise on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) April 29, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

Date Taken: 04.29.2021
Date Posted: 05.03.2021
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
Hometown: VENTURA, CA, US
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations, by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.