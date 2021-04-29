PACIFIC OCEAN (April 29, 2021) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Francisco Estrada, from Los Angeles, fires an M9 pistol during a live-fire exercise on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) April 29, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 07:22
|Photo ID:
|6626651
|VIRIN:
|210429-N-HI500-1068
|Resolution:
|3800x2714
|Size:
|900.23 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
