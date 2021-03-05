Airman 1st Class Jessica Makenna Martinez Greenlee, 36th Force Support Squadron services journeyman, poses for a portrait at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 3, 2021. Although Greenlee’s childhood with 29 siblings was not the most conventional, it crafted her into the resilient woman and Airman she is today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 05:03
|Photo ID:
|6626593
|VIRIN:
|210503-F-VU029-1019
|Resolution:
|4464x6250
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Hometown:
|LUBBOCK, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman’s upbringing of resilience; 29 siblings and counting [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT