    Airman’s upbringing of resilience; 29 siblings and counting [Image 3 of 3]

    Airman’s upbringing of resilience; 29 siblings and counting

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jessica Makenna Martinez Greenlee, 36th Force Support Squadron services journeyman, poses for a portrait at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 3, 2021. Although Greenlee’s childhood with 29 siblings was not the most conventional, it crafted her into the resilient woman and Airman she is today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 05:03
    VIRIN: 210503-F-VU029-1019
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Hometown: LUBBOCK, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman’s upbringing of resilience; 29 siblings and counting [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    military family
    resilience
    Andersen AFB
    Airman

