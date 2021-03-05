Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman’s upbringing of resilience; 29 siblings and counting [Image 1 of 3]

    Airman’s upbringing of resilience; 29 siblings and counting

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.03.2021

    Photo by 94th Airlift Wing 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jessica Makenna Martinez Greenlee, 36th Force Support Squadron services journeyman, bottom left, poses for a photo with her parents, Lonny and Donna Greenlee and 12 of her 20 other siblings from the Greenlee home in Wolfforth, Texas, November 24, 2005. Greenlee was placed in foster care at the age of three with three of her siblings. After being in a few homes, a couple from Lubbock, Texas showed interest in adopting all four of them, giving them the chance to grow up together with the company of 19 other children they had and adopted. (Courtesy photo)

    VIRIN: 210503-F-XX000-1001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman’s upbringing of resilience; 29 siblings and counting [Image 3 of 3], by 94th Airlift Wing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    military family
    resilience
    Andersen AFB
    Airman

