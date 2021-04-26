PACIFIC OCEAN (April 26, 2021) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Henry Serratos, from Santa Rosa, Calif., fires a shot line from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) during a replenishment-at-sea April 26, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 03:17
|Photo ID:
|6626562
|VIRIN:
|210426-N-HI500-1060
|Resolution:
|4310x3079
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|SANTA ROSA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
