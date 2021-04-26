PACIFIC OCEAN (April 26, 2021) U.S. Navy Seaman Sebastian Guzman, from Phoenix, talks into a sound-powered phone aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) April 26, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 03:17 Photo ID: 6626560 VIRIN: 210426-N-HI500-1014 Resolution: 4711x3365 Size: 1.11 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.