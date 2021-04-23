Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210423 MWD 90th Security Forces Group [Image 6 of 7]

    210423 MWD 90th Security Forces Group

    WY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Charles Munoz 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samantha Gassner (left) and Staff Sgt. Manuel Smith, military working dog (MWD) handlers assigned to the 90th Security Forces Group, hold their MWDs at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyo., April 23, 2021. MWDs support the nuclear mission by providing a psychological deterrence toward adversaries and detecting illegal drugs and explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Charles Munoz)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 00:59
    Photo ID: 6626445
    VIRIN: 210423-F-DM093-1030
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.79 MB
    Location: WY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210423 MWD 90th Security Forces Group [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Charles Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    Military Working Dog
    90th SFG
    90th Security Forces Group

