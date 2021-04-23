U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samantha Gassner, military working dog handler assigned to the 90th Security Forces Group, holds her MWD at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyo., April 23, 2021. MWDs support the nuclear mission by providing a psychological deterrence toward adversaries and detecting illegal drugs and explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Charles Munoz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 00:41 Photo ID: 6626443 VIRIN: 210423-F-DM093-1100 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.39 MB Location: WY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210423 MWD 90th Security Forces Group [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Charles Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.