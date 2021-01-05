Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Civilians observe military and civilian aircraft at the Sound of Speed air show in St. Joseph, Missouri, May 1, 2021. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are participating in this year's events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 23:00
    Photo ID: 6626420
    VIRIN: 210501-Z-NR050-2011
    Resolution: 4402x3522
    Size: 864.29 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilians observe the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    St. Joseph Mo.

