Civilians observe military and civilian aircraft at the Sound of Speed air show in St. Joseph, Missouri, May 1, 2021. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are participating in this year's events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 23:00 Photo ID: 6626420 VIRIN: 210501-Z-NR050-2011 Resolution: 4402x3522 Size: 864.29 KB Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civilians observe the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.