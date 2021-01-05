Civilian sits in an F-16 display cockpit at the Sound of Speed air show in St. Joseph, Missouri, May 1, 2021. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are participating in this year's events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Elaina Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 23:01 Photo ID: 6626428 VIRIN: 210501-Z-NR050-2005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.31 MB Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civilians observe the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.