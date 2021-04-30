Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FOST Anti-Terrorism Force Protection drills [Image 6 of 7]

    FOST Anti-Terrorism Force Protection drills

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    PLYMOUTH, England (April 30, 2021) Chief Fire Controlman Jacob Degroot, stationed aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), takes cover aboard the ship after hearing gunfire during an anti-terrorism force protection exercise during Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), April 30, 2021. FOST is a three-week exercise led by the Royal Navy that tests the ship’s warfighting ability. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    This work, FOST Anti-Terrorism Force Protection drills [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    6th fleet
    exercise
    ATFP
    USS Ross
    DDG 71
    FOST

