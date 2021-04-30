FOST Anti-Terrorism Force Protection drills

PLYMOUTH, England (April 30, 2021) Quartermaster 1st Class Basim Adib, stationed aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), disarms and handcuffs a visitor to the ship, played by Ensign Jack Cordero, during an anti-terrorism force protection exercise during Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), April 30, 2021. FOST is a three-week exercise led by the Royal Navy that tests the ship’s warfighting ability. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

