Maj. Gen. Tabor and CMC Musselman observe divers in the Ukrainian Special Forces during a static display on 01 May, 2021. This display demonstrated improvements to Ukrainian SOF equipment that results in higher levels of efficiency and improves readiness.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2021 18:42
|Photo ID:
|6626163
|VIRIN:
|210501-A-GO187-840
|Resolution:
|5157x4480
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|ODESSA, UA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen Tabor Conducts Site Visit of Ukrainian 73rd Maritime Special Operation Forces Training Center [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Margaret Dutart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
