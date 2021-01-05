Maj Gen Tabor and Ukrainian Special Operation Forces Gen. Lt. Lunyov discuss opportunities for multinational training while taking a tour of the training area at the 73rd Maritime SOF Center on May 01, 2021. The discussion centered around resources, equipment, and other capabilities that the training center can provide to enhance interoperability in the region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 18:42 Photo ID: 6626122 VIRIN: 210501-A-GO187-633 Resolution: 6719x4237 Size: 1.95 MB Location: ODESSA, UA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen Tabor Conducts Site Visit of Ukrainian 73rd Maritime Special Operation Forces Training Center [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Margaret Dutart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.