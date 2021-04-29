Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Navy Food Management Team Resumes In-Person Training [Image 11 of 11]

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Navy Food Management Team Resumes In-Person Training

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Jessica McClanahan 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Freshly baked dinner rolls, French bread and sugar cookies were prepared by participants during a week-long course on baking and scratch cooking techniques. After a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, culinary specialists returned to the NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville training galley at Naval Station Mayport in April of 2021. The course is one of many offered throughout the year for those aiming to improve their professional culinary skills and knowledge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 15:04
    Photo ID: 6625989
    VIRIN: 210429-N-ZK564-421
    Resolution: 4896x3475
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Navy Food Management Team Resumes In-Person Training [Image 11 of 11], by Jessica McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Navy Food Management Team Resumes In-Person Training
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Navy Food Management Team Resumes In-Person Training
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Navy Food Management Team Resumes In-Person Training
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Navy Food Management Team Resumes In-Person Training
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Navy Food Management Team Resumes In-Person Training
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Navy Food Management Team Resumes In-Person Training
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Navy Food Management Team Resumes In-Person Training
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Navy Food Management Team Resumes In-Person Training
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Navy Food Management Team Resumes In-Person Training
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Navy Food Management Team Resumes In-Person Training
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Navy Food Management Team Resumes In-Person Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP
    NS Mayport
    NFMT
    FLCJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT