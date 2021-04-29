NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Navy Food Management Team Resumes In-Person Training

A Sailor from USS Sioux City (LCS 11) prepares beef tenderloin steaks while taking part in a week-long course on baking and scratch cooking techniques. After a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, culinary specialists returned to the NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville training galley at Naval Station Mayport in April of 2021. The course is one of many offered throughout the year for those aiming to improve their professional culinary skills and knowledge.

