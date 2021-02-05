TAPA CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, Estonia — U.S. Army Soldiers Spc. Nicholas Bockler and Sgt. Casey Hill, fires control specialists with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, set up tents in preparation for the kick-off of Fires Shock, a series of fires exercise in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21, here, May 2, 2021. This portion of Fires Shock is in support of Swift Response 21, a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21 which involves special operations activities, air assaults, and live fire exercises in Estonia, Bulgaria, and Romania, demonstrating airborne interoperability among NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote’).

