    The 41st Field Artillery Starts Off "Fires Shock" [Image 4 of 5]

    The 41st Field Artillery Starts Off &quot;Fires Shock&quot;

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Spc. Christian Cote 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    TAPA CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, Estonia — U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Nicholas Bockler, a fires control specialist with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, sets up a tent in preparation for the kick-off of Fires Shock, a series of fires exercise in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21, here, May 2, 2021. This portion of Fires Shock is in support of Swift Response 21, a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21 which involves special operations activities, air assaults, and live fire exercises in Estonia, Bulgaria, and Romania, demonstrating airborne interoperability among NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote’).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 41st Field Artillery Starts Off "Fires Shock" [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

