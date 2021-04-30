Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    445th AW participates in USTRANSCOM exercise aeromedical teams and global patient movement [Image 7 of 7]

    445th AW participates in USTRANSCOM exercise aeromedical teams and global patient movement

    FAIRBORN, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Members of the 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron brief before a flight during the Ultimate Caduceus training exercise April 30, 2021. U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) began a week-long aeromedical and global patient movement exercise, Ultimate Caduceus, April 26. Approximately 250 personnel including members of the 445th Airlift Wing and the 88th Air Base Wing participated in the field training exercise. The exercise simulates bringing in injured troops from overseas, triaging them to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and then moving them to longer-term and advanced care centers known as Federal Coordinating Centers (FCC). FCCs were used to treat Aeromedical Evacuation patients during Hurricanes Irma and Maria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 12:28
    Photo ID: 6625884
    VIRIN: 210430-F-BT522-0010
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 8.16 MB
    Location: FAIRBORN, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 445th AW participates in USTRANSCOM exercise aeromedical teams and global patient movement [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    445th AW participates in USTRANSCOM exercise aeromedical teams and global patient movement
    445th AW participates in USTRANSCOM exercise aeromedical teams and global patient movement
    445th AW participates in USTRANSCOM exercise aeromedical teams and global patient movement
    445th AW participates in USTRANSCOM exercise aeromedical teams and global patient movement
    445th AW participates in USTRANSCOM exercise aeromedical teams and global patient movement
    445th AW participates in USTRANSCOM exercise aeromedical teams and global patient movement
    445th AW participates in USTRANSCOM exercise aeromedical teams and global patient movement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Ultimate Caduceus #USTRANSCOM #WPAFB #445AW #445ASTS #445AES #ReserveReady #ReserveResilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT