WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Senior Airman Nathan Boyer, 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, checks the vitals of patients on a 445th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III during the Ultimate Caduceus training exercise April 29, 2021. U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) began a week-long aeromedical and global patient movement exercise, Ultimate Caduceus, April 26. Approximately 250 personnel including members of the 445th Airlift Wing and the 88th Air Base Wing participated in the field training exercise. The exercise simulates bringing in injured troops from overseas, triaging them to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and then moving them to longer-term and advanced care centers known as Federal Coordinating Centers (FCC). FCCs were used to treat Aeromedical Evacuation patients during Hurricanes Irma and Maria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 12:28 Photo ID: 6625883 VIRIN: 210429-F-BT522-0162 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 13.76 MB Location: FAIRBORN, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 445th AW participates in USTRANSCOM exercise aeromedical teams and global patient movement [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.