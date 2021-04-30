Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Antonio Fire Drill [Image 3 of 4]

    USS San Antonio Fire Drill

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Turrigiano 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    210430-N-OI940-2012
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Cory Vanbeveren, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), looks on during a during a simulated firefighting drill, April 30, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jacob M. Turrigiano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 11:39
    Photo ID: 6625875
    VIRIN: 210430-N-OI940-2012
    Resolution: 2725x3815
    Size: 952.29 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Antonio Fire Drill [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Amphibious transport Dock Ship
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    USS San Antonio
    LPD 17
    IWOARG

