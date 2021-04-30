USS San Antonio Fire Drill

210430-N-OI940-2040

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) Hull Technician 3rd Class Joshua Barrick, right, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio, receives instruction during a simulated firefighting drill, April 30, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jacob M. Turrigiano)

Date Taken: 04.30.2021